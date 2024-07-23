Nashik News: Leopard Follows Peacock to Kill, Both Die Due to Electrocution; NCP Youth Distributes School Materials And More | File

In a tragic incident in a village of Pimpalgaon Baswant in Nashik district, both a leopard and a peacock died after being electrocuted by an electrical transformer.

According to the Forest Department, the unfortunate event occurred at Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad Taluka of Nashik District, causing a stir among wildlife enthusiasts. The incident took place in the Ghagar Nala Ohal settlement.

Leopards have recently been spotted in the Umberkhed area near Pimpalgaon Baswant. This morning, a leopard was hunting a peacock. The peacock sought refuge by perching on a power transformer. The leopard followed, and when it climbed the transformer to catch the peacock, both animals were electrocuted.

The Forest Department officials conducted a panchnama and took custody of the deceased peacock and leopard. The incident has highlighted the dangers of wildlife interactions with electrical infrastructure.

NCP Youth Distributes School Materials

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's birthday is being celebrated as "Jan Vishwas Week" in Nashik from July 22 to July 28. On this occasion, Nationalist Youth Congress City President Ambadas Khaire cut a cake with needy students and distributed school materials and notebooks to them.

Ambadas Khaire said, “These school materials are being distributed to needy students as part of 'Jan Vishwas Week.' Many individuals who studied in schools have gone on to hold high positions in various fields. However, some students face financial challenges that hinder their education. Recognizing the importance of keeping these students in the education stream so that the country does not lose the potential of hardworking individuals, and to ensure that the insights and efforts of smart and wise individuals benefit society, I appealed for donations of books and school materials instead of birthday gifts for Ajit Pawar.”

Gold for Tanisha in International Table Tennis Tournament



Tanisha Kotecha of Nashik won a gold medal in mixed doubles and a silver medal in under-19 girls' singles at the International WTT Youth Challenge held in Sulaimaniya.



Tanisha had to settle for a silver medal as she was beaten 3-1 by Kazakhstan's Sarvinoz Mirkadirova in the U-19 girls' final. However, in the mixed doubles, she partnered with UP's Sarth Mishra. They defeated Jordan's Reinad Al Hasan and Isa Al Shama 3-0 to win the gold medal.



Tanisha was selected for the Bengaluru Smashers squad for the prestigious UTT League 2024. The team includes many international players, including international table tennis player Manika Batra, who recently represented the Indian team at the Olympics. Tanisha is currently sponsored by Laksh Sports and ONGC and is practicing six hours a day with one hour of fitness training daily under the guidance of Jai Modak.

Inauguration of 23rd SNF Library in Badgi Pada, Dindori Taluka



The inauguration of the 23rd SNF library took place in Badgi Pada, Dindori Taluka. The 92-year-old grandmother, Shevantabai Dattatreya Bodhle of Nanashi, Nashik, owns a farm in this village. After the death of her husband, she patiently farmed, taught, and brought up her children and grandchildren. The residents of Badgi Pada also admired her.

To repay her debt of gratitude to the village, she wanted to establish a library there. Fulfilling her wish, her sons and grandsons supported the library movement of Social Networking Forums. This new library was realized with the help of the Gram Panchayat. The grand opening of the library was held on Monday in the presence of the Bodhle family, the SNF team, and the villagers.

First Experiment in the State Launched at Ganga Mhalungi

The District Administration, in collaboration with the Nashik Forest Department and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has initiated an innovative project to plant seedballs using advanced drone technology on 100 hectares of barren land in the Nashik district. This pioneering experiment was conducted on a mountain in Ganga Mhalungi village, Nashik taluka, in the presence of District Collector Jalaj Sharma. This marks the first such experiment in Maharashtra.

BPCL, through its CSR fund, has acquired 100 hectares of barren land in remote and ultra-remote areas of Sinnar Nashik, Hivre Bilge, and Ganga Mhalungi village in Nashik district. The challenging terrain of these hilly areas makes them inaccessible to humans. By employing advanced drone technology, BPCL aims to plant 2 lakh trees using seedballs across this 100-hectare area.

Collector Jalaj Sharma, along with Conservator of Forests Pankaj Garg, Biju Gopinath of BPCL, and Rajan M., participated in the seedball sowing event using drone technology on the hills of Ganga Mhalungi village in Nashik taluka.