Pune Shocker! Pregnant Woman Dies During Abortion; Lover and Friend Throw Her Body and Children Alive into River | Representative Image

Two persons were arrested for allegedly throwing the body of a woman into the Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune. The accused also allegedly threw her two children into the river, police said on Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bapu Bangar, the arrested accused have been identified as Gajendra Dagadkhaire and Ravikant Gaikwad.

Police said the 25-year-old woman died when she was sent by her paramour to Thane for an abortion.

Her children were thrown alive in river

"Upon returning, the accused threw her body into the river in Talegaon in the early hours of July 9. When the woman's two children, aged 2 and 5, started crying, the accused threw them into the river," DCP Bangar added.

The woman, who had been in a relationship with the accused for the past ten months, had been living with her mother following a marital dispute, police said.

After the woman went missing, her mother filed a complaint with the police in July. During the investigation, the involvement of both accused came to light, and they were subsequently arrested, he said.

Both accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody until July 30. The bodies of the woman and her two children have not been recovered yet, police said.

The police have started an investigation.