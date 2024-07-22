Nashik News: Security Cover for Tourists by Forest Dept Around Anjaneri Hills, Police Blockade at Trimbakeshwar and Pahne Targets Drunk Drivers and Hooligans | X

During the monsoon season, accidents often occur due to the overenthusiasm of tourists. To address this, the forest department deployed staff and guards at Anjaneri over the weekend under the guidance of Forest Range Officer Vrishali Gade.

Last Sunday, more than 250 tourists were stranded on Anjaneri Hill due to heavy rain. The forest department staff and guards formed a human chain to safely guide them to the base. The operation, which began at 11 a.m., continued late into the evening to ensure all stranded tourists were brought down safely. The staff worked diligently to ensure everyone's safety.

To prevent such incidents, the forest department has taken extra precautions this time. Security measures have been implemented to ensure safe tourism at Anjaneri.

Restrictions in place

The forest department has prohibited tourists from visiting Anjaneri Hill during heavy rainfall. Visitors are only allowed to access the area after assessing weather predictions. Forest department personnel are deployed in the Anjaneri Hill area at all times, in coordination with local police administration.

Speaking with FPJ, Forest Range Officer Vrishali Gade said, "If there is heavy rain during your visit, adhere to the weather predictions and limit your movement. Do not interfere with any government employee who is there for your safety. Take care of yourself and your family and enjoy your visit responsibly."

Tourists visiting Trimbakeshwar and Pahne for the weekend faced a police blockade on Sunday. In response to recent disturbances, the rural police set up blockades at four locations and took action against drunk drivers, hooligans, and those driving with triple seating.

Despite the anticipated rains not yet arriving in the district, tourist spots are thriving and attracting visitors. On weekends, tourists from various districts flock to places like Igatpuri, Wadivarhe, Trimbakeshwar, Gangapur, and Backwater to enjoy nature. However, this influx also brings problems, such as disturbances caused by some unruly individuals and drunk drivers.

Last week, a clash between two groups in Pahine led to panic among tourists. To prevent a recurrence, the rural police, under the direction of Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane, set up blockades at key tourist spots and conducted vehicle checks. On Saturday and Sunday (20th and 21st), four blockade points were established in Pahine.

The deployment included one officer and six personnel from the Police Headquarters and two officers with ten enforcers from the Wadivarhe Police Station. They took action against individuals carrying liquor by inspecting vehicles. Many tourists chose to visit other destinations due to the ongoing inspections.

During the blockade, the police took action against nine drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, 78 drivers were penalized for violating traffic rules, resulting in a total fine of ₹72,500.