Nashik News: Civic Body Awarded Spark 2024 Award, Crackdown on Drunk Tourists and Reckless Driving in Trimbakeshwar And More

Nashik Municipal Corporation was awarded the third national level award in a special event held in Delhi on Thursday for its excellent work in the year 2023-2024 under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NULM) implemented by the Ministry of Urban Affairs.

The award was received by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Tokhan Sahu, Additional Municipal Commissioner Smt. Smita Zagde, Deputy Commissioner Ajit Nikat, and City Mission Manager (NULM) Pallavi Wakhte and Ranjana Shinde at India Habitat Center Stein Auditorium.

Spark Award 2024 was awarded to 33 Municipal Corporations and Municipalities across the country. Nashik Municipal Corporation has so far formed 1,836 women self-help groups under the DAY-NULM campaign. Loans have been made available to 1601 of these beneficiaries. Two homeless shelters have been set up for homeless persons. According to the target of PM Swanidhi Yojana, Nashik Municipality had achieved significant success. Banks have sanctioned 38,228 (128 percent) loans out of which 37,007 (125 percent) are loans to street vendors. Nashik Municipal Corporation was selected for the Time Tracking Award at the national level. Nashik Municipal Corporation has been ranked third in the country in the group of Municipal Corporations with a population larger than 1 million.

Read Also Nashik: Protest Against Ghoti Toll Booth Over Mumbai Highway Potholes After Accident Kills One

Crackdown on Drunk Tourists and Reckless Driving in Trimbakeshwar

Trimbakeshwar Taluka's Pahnebari, a popular weekend destination known for its Varsha festival, has seen a surge in tourists despite moderate to heavy rainfall. The area's natural beauty, with its flowing rivers, streams, and green hills, attracts many visitors, especially on weekends and public holidays.

The Wadivarhe police have taken stringent measures against rowdy tourists who drive recklessly and violate traffic rules. On Sunday (14th), they collected a total of ₹23,000 in fines by filing 22 cases for traffic violations. Additionally, four drunk drivers were charged with drunk driving and sent to motor vehicle court, each fined ₹2,000.

Trimbak police have set up barricades near Pegalwadi Fata for strict inspection. However, tourists often manage to smuggle liquor bottles in their vehicles past these checkpoints. Senior Inspector of Police, Sarika Ahirrao, emphasised the need for stricter inspections to prevent such incidents.

The police have appealed to tourists to maintain discipline and not indulge in rudeness, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Sarika Ahirrao, Senior PI, Wadivhare Police Station, said, “The peak tourist crowd happens on weekends, with flocks of tourists seen throughout the week. To ensure safety and order, around 50 police personnel, including 14 Riot Control Squad members, are stationed in the area on weekends. The police are vigilant against drunk tourists and reckless driving, urging tourists to follow discipline and enjoy the scenic beauty without causing havoc.”

Read Also Nashik: Tribal Students Protest Relocation Of Hostel From Dindori Road To Amritdham

Man Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Panchavati



A 32-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a minor girl who was sitting outside her house. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offenses Act and for molestation at the Panchavati Police Station.



According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Sonu Gangurde, a resident of Panchavati. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the minor victim was sitting outside her house after finishing her meal.



The suspect, who was passing by, molested the girl by blowing a whistle and calling her to come closer. The girl reported the incident to her family, who then contacted the police. Sub-Inspector Varsha Patil is conducting further investigation into the case.

Mumbai Couple Lures Victim with Fake Indian Navy Job, Extorts Three Lakhs

A man has been defrauded of three lakh rupees by a Mumbai-based duo, who lured him with the promise of securing a job in the Indian Navy. The complainant, who did not receive the promised job even after five years, approached the court. Following the court's order, a case has been registered under various sections, including fraud, at the Mumbai Naka police station.

According to the police, the suspects are identified as Vishwakarma Arvind Hiralal (30) and Jyoti Gangurde (26), residents of Gurukripa Society, Ramnagar, Adgaon Nashik, currently staying at CBD, Belapur, Navi Mumbai. Kamlesh Baljibhai Patel (53), a resident of Pramedh District, Kalpatrungar Ashoka Marg, filed the complaint. The suspects had lured Patel's son with the promise of employment, claiming to have connections within the Indian Navy. This incident occurred in 2019.

During this period, the suspects presented Patel with fake documents and demanded a sum of money. Patel handed over three lakh rupees in cash to the suspects. However, no job materialised even after five years. When Patel demanded his money back, the suspects fled to Mumbai. Realising he had been defrauded, Patel initially sought help from the police but did not receive justice. Finally, he approached the court, leading to the registration of the case. Sub-Inspector Shaikh is conducting further investigation into the matter.