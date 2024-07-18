Nashik: Tribal Students Protest Relocation Of Hostel From Dindori Road To Amritdham

Representative Image |

Students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category in Nashik have strongly objected to being shifted from their hostel on Dindori Road to a hostel at Amritdham for security reasons. The All India Adivasi Development Council has warned of severe protests if the students are moved to an unsafe location, causing the issue of migrating tribal students to escalate potentially.



A hostel has been established in a leased building by the Nashik Integrated Tribal Development Project Office on Dindori Road for ST female students who come to the city for education from remote tribal areas. Accommodation for 90 students has been arranged in this hostel. However, the administration decided to evacuate the girls as the landowner instructed them to demolish the building, forcing the students to relocate.





The council noted that students have protested against moving to the hostel at Amritdham, citing a previous incident of molestation of a female student in the hostel area last year. This has created an atmosphere of fear among the students. They raised concerns about who would be responsible if another mishap occurred, given that the hostel is not convenient for commuting safely to college. The students demanded relocation to another place. Meanwhile, a statement of various demands was presented to Additional Commissioner Sandeep Golait. Youth regional president of the council Ganesh Gawli, MD Bagul, Vaishali Gave, Saini Deshmukh, and others were present on this occasion.