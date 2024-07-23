Pune: Dr Dipti Bachhao Highlights Autism Awareness at 'Awesome Kids' Center Inauguration in Baner |

Dr Dipti Bachhao emphasised that autism is a neurological condition, not a form of mental retardation, and stressed that with proper support, children with autism can lead fulfilling lives. She advised parents to understand and nurture their children's unique abilities rather than regret their birth.

Dr Bachhao shared these insights during the inauguration of the 'Awesome Kids' training and treatment center for children with autism, established by the ACCTS Socio-Edu Welfare Foundation in Baner. The center was inaugurated by senior social activist Manav Kamble.

Adv Nilesh Varlekar, psychiatrist Krithika Padmanabhan, Director of DXN Company Dr Rajesh Savera, and Pratik, Head of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department, were also present.

Dr Dipti Bachhao explained that the center offers various therapies, including acupressure, speech therapy, and hydrotherapy. The center aims to make children economically self-reliant by providing business training and encouraging their skills. To help them integrate into the outside world, the children will be taken on trips to gardens, museums, sports centers, schools, and libraries.

Psychiatrist Kritika Padmanabhan noted that while it may not be possible to make children with autism completely "normal," proper management and acceptance can create an environment where they can lead self-reliant lives. She emphasised that parents need training and counseling as well.

Nilesh Varlekar added that raising children with special needs is stressful for parents, so the center will provide training for both the children and their parents. Children from economically backward sections will receive discounted or free admission to the center.

Dr Rajesh Savera announced plans to establish over 100 similar training centers across the country, with 'Awesome Kids' serving as the pilot project. Pratik also mentioned that, alongside the training center, efforts will be made in India for women empowerment and addressing farmers' issues.