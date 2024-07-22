Pune: PMC Engineer and Brother Arrested for Threatening BJP Worker with Gun Over ₹10 Crore Contract Dispute | Representational Image

Controversy erupted over a ₹10 crore contract in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as a PMC employee allegedly threatened to kill and pointed a gun at a BJP worker on Sunday. A case has been registered against two people, including a junior engineer in the drainage department of the municipal corporation.

The incident took place at Ganjpeth on Sunday around 2:30pm. Due to the dispute over securing the contract in the PMC Drainage Department, a case has been registered against the junior engineer of Pune Municipal Corporation's drainage department and his brother under various sections of the Atrocity Act at Khadak Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Junior Engineer Ganesh Rajendra Gite (age 37) and his brother Mahesh (age 35).

Accused knosn to the victim

According to police, Bharatiya Janata Party activist Nirmal Motilal Harihar, 36, a resident of Ganjpeth, Pune, filed a complaint at Khadak Police Station. Nirmal Harihar is a BJP worker and a contractor in the municipal corporation. On Sunday, Harihar had left for the BJP Maharashtra Pradesh convention organised at Balewadi around 2:30pm and stayed at Mitra Mandal in Ganjpeth. At that time, Ganesh Gite and his brother Mahesh Gite, who were known to Harihar, arrived at the location.

Gite allegedly put a pistol to Harihar's stomach, abused him, and demanded to know how he secured tenders worth ₹10 crore. Gite then threatened to kill Harihar.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Vishvajeet Kaingade, Senior Police Inspector at Khadak Police Station, said, "We have arrested the accused involved in the matter and are interrogating them. Earlier, both the victim and the accused had disputes, and a case was registered."