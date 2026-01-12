First Grape Shipment Of Season Leaves Nashik For Netherlands, Germany |

Nashik: Exports of sweet, juicy, and crunchy grapes from Nashik district—globally known for its export-quality produce—have begun for the season. The first consignment of 30 metric tons of grapes, shipped in two containers, has been dispatched to the European countries of the Netherlands and Germany, marking an auspicious start to this year’s grape export season.



With their distinctive taste, superior quality, and compliance with global standards, Nashik grapes have once again reinforced their presence in international markets. Grapes are among the key fruits that earn substantial foreign exchange for the country. During the 2024–25 season, India exported 271,253 metric tons of grapes, generating approximately ₹3,050 crore in foreign exchange.



However, the current season has been challenging for grape growers. Continuous rainfall over the past six months has caused significant damage to grape crops, with over 50% of vineyards affected. Despite these adverse conditions, farmers have persevered and continued exports.



This year, 24,724 grape vineyards from Maharashtra have been registered for export, along with 9 vineyards from Karnataka. Considering the rising global demand, farmers and exporters are urging the central government to give special attention to grape exports. Measures such as transport cost support, duty concessions, and exploration of new international markets could significantly boost India’s grape exports.



While quality standards continue to improve, uncertainties in both domestic and export markets persist. Climate variability, rising production costs, and labor shortages remain major challenges. Even so, resilient grape growers from Nashik have sustained export momentum. On the strength of sweetness and quality, Nashik grapes have carved out a distinct identity in the global market.



Environmental changes are increasingly making agriculture a loss-making venture. Despite access to irrigation, sustainable solutions to cope with changing climate conditions are lacking. Farmers also face the risk of price crashes despite higher production, along with the impact of government import-export policies. Overcoming these challenges, Nashik’s determined farmers have continued the tradition of grape exports this year as well.



Countries to Which Grapes Are Exported

The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Latvia, Denmark, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Finland, Italy, and Spain, among others.



India’s Grape Export Trend

2017–18: 188,221 metric tons – ₹1,900 crore

2018–19: 246,133 metric tons – ₹2,335 crore

2019–20: 193,690 metric tons – ₹2,177 crore

2020–21: 246,107 metric tons – ₹2,298 crore

2021–22: 263,075 metric tons – ₹2,302 crore

2022–23: 267,950 metric tons – ₹2,543 crore

2023–24: 343,982 metric tons – ₹3,460 crore

2024–25: 271,253 metric tons – ₹3,050 crore