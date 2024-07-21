Pune: Tensions Flare Up Between NCP Factions at DPCC Meet, Ajit PAwar Asks Silences Sharad Pawar Saying 'No Right to Raise Questions' |

At the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) meeting, which was presided over by Ajit Pawar and attended by Pune MPs and MLAs, tensions between the two NCP factions flared up on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar told his uncle, NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar, that he had no right to raise questions as an invitee. The senior Pawar remained silent for the next two hours amid the heated exchange between the factions. Meanwhile, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe criticised Ajit Pawar’s actions.

“Respected Pawar Saheb's contributions to the formation of Pune District are well-known. Preventing him from speaking at the District Planning Committee meeting, despite his rightful position, was a clear display of arrogance,” Kolhe said.

The DPDC comprises 44 members: 20 from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, 18 from the Pune Zila Parishad, two from municipal councils, and four nominated by the state government.

Discussions held in the meeting

Pawar has announced a significant allocation for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, with benefits scheduled to commence in July. At a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in Pune, Pawar revealed that 429,000 applications have been received for the scheme in the district, and applications submitted in August will also be eligible for benefits starting in July. The scheme is projected to cost around ₹3,500 crore per month, with facilities available in both urban and rural areas for application submissions.

Additionally, an employment fair will be held in Pune on July 27 under the Chief Minister's Youth Employment Training Scheme, aimed at providing practical work experience to the youth and potential permanent jobs with participating industries.

Pawar also addressed pollution concerns, directing the Collector to issue notices for sewage treatment plants and ensure factories do not discharge untreated water. Other topics discussed included dengue prevention measures, proposals for anti-drone strategies, and waste management in the Khadakwasla dam area.

In the District Planning Committee meeting, Pawar approved an expenditure of ₹1,499 crore under the General District Annual Plan for 2023-24. This includes allocations for the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and the Tribal Component Program. For 2024-25, an increased fund of ₹256.89 crore was approved for Pune district.

The meeting also covered discussions on various schemes, including the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Youth Training Scheme, pollution control, and development projects.



Ajit Pawar inaugurates renovated PDCC branch

Deputy Chief Minister and District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the renovated branch of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank Limited (PDCC) on Saturday. The event was attended by Junnar MLA Atul Benke, President of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank Prof Dr Digambar Durgade, Vice President Sunil Chandere, Director Dattatray Yele, Pradip Kand, Pravin Shinde, Suresh Ghule, Pooja Buttepatil, Nirmala Jagde, Chief Executive Officer Anirudh Desai, and Branch Manager Pratibha Ubhe, among others.