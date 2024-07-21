Pune Shocker: Policeman Fiercely Assaults PMPML Bus Driver After Blocking Bus with Two-Wheeler (VIDEO) |

In second road rage incident in a row in Pune, a cop was caught on video assaulting PMPML bus driver on Sunday. This comes just a day after a woman was assaulted by car driver on Baner Pashan Link Road in Pune on Saturday.

Disturbing footage has surfaced showing a PMPML bus driver being assaulted by a helmet-wearing policeman. The video, which has gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage. It captures the policeman blocking the bus by placing his two-wheeler horizontally, then entering the vehicle and attacking the driver fiercely.

Duo booked in Saturday road rage incident

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the 57-year-old man and his wife for the attack that occurred at Baner-Pashan Link Road on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Jerlyn Dsilva, a marketing head at a Pune-based luxury hotel, shared a video of the incident on social media, which showed her bleeding profusely from her nose. In another video, Dsilva said she was riding towards Baner on a two-wheeler with two children when a man in a car did not give her way.

"While on my bike with the two kids, the old man driving his car did not let me ride ahead. I told him to drive properly. He then lowered the car window and verbally abused me," she said.

Dsilva claimed that after she managed to pass the car, the driver tailed her, forcing her to stop on the side of the road.

"The man stopped his car, blocking my way, got out angrily, grabbed my shirt, and punched me three to four times in the face," she alleged in the video.

Dsilva claimed that when she attempted to take the car keys to prevent the man from fleeing, his wife, who was in the car, also assaulted her.

Bystanders intervened during the altercation, and Dsilva was taken to a hospital and the police were subsequently informed.

An official from Chatustringi police station said the couple was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

