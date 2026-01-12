 Nashik Gets Advanced Multi-Speciality Hospital With Cardiac Excellence
Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST
Nashik: SRV Hospitals, Nashik, is a 100-bed multi-speciality hospital and a part of the renowned SRV Hospitals Group. Committed to providing comprehensive, world-class healthcare under one roof, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and supported by an experienced team of medical professionals.

With a strong focus on patient-centric care, the hospital aims to stay at the forefront of medical advancement, marking a significant milestone in the healthcare sector.


Elaborating on the group’s broader vision, Founder Director Dr. Abhay Wispute said, “At SRV Hospitals, our primary focus has always been on specialised and impactful treatments that truly benefit society. In today’s times, effective cardiac care requires a combination of medical expertise, advanced technology, and timely intervention, and our departments have been developed with this very perspective. Going forward, we will continue to invest in specialised services, expert talent, and technology, so as to further strengthen our centres of excellence and provide sustainable, preventive, and specialised medical care that ensures better outcomes, safety, and peace of mind for families.”

On this occasion, Director of Cardiac Sciences Dr. Chetan Jain, Dr. Nitin Thakare (Consultant CVTS), Dr Santosh Wadile (Consultant – Pediatric Cardiology), Dr. Kishor Fepale (Consultant Cardiologist), Dr Ajinkya Rupnar (Consultant Paediatrician), and Dr Sandeep Jadhav (Unit Head), among others, were present.

