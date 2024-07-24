IAS Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Collectorate Orders Probe Into Disability Certificate

(File photo) Puja Khedkar | File

IAS Puja Khedkar case: Troubles of controversial Indian Administrative Service officer are mounting with the Pune Collectorate ordering a probe into Khedkar's disability certificate. The investigation will also be aimed at doctors from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCM) who issued the certificate to Khedkar. The probe has been launched after instructions from Maharashtra's State Commissioner's Office.

It is worth noting that Khedkar, after her case hit national headlines, has filed a complaint alleged harassment from Pune Collector Suhas Diwase, her former boss under whom Khedkar was undergoing training as probationary IAS officer.

As per initial reports, the collectorate has sought action against all those who helped Khedkar obtain false disability certificate. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has also been asked to check if there was any racket which was functioning to help people get false disability certificate.

The report of the probe is to be submitted to Pune Collector's Office.

What started with issue surrounding illegal use of beacon on Khedkar's private car blew up into a major fraud as more information about Khedkar came to light. It was soon revealed that she misused Other Backward Classes non-creamy layer quota and Physically Handicapped quota to secure position of an IAS officer. She appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in what were more than permissible attempts. She used different names to appear for the exam.

Her behaviour during her training was questionable as well. Collector Suhas Diwase had made a formal request seeking her transfer out of his office.

It did not help Khedkar's case that her mother Manorama Khedkar was seen pointing a pistol at people in multiple videos that surfaced online. Her mother absconded before being arrested by the police in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

UPSC has formally paused Puja Khedkar's training, a huge step in itself.

(With inputs from agencies)