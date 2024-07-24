Special Camp in Pune Registers Third-Gender Individuals and New Voters Ahead of Assembly Elections |

In collaboration with the Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Office, the District Legal Services Authority, and the Center for Youth Development and Activities, Pune, a special camp was organised for the registration of identity cards, certificates, and new voter identity cards for third-gender and transgender individuals on Wednesday.

The camp, held at Social Justice Bhawan, Vishrantwadi, saw 54 third-gender and transgender persons registered for identity cards and 28 for new voter ID cards. The Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare and the District Legal Services Authority provided free stamp paper and notary services required for the issuance of these documents. Additionally, all registered individuals were listed on the website for certification.

The event was attended by District Legal Services Authority representative Adv. Vasant Kamble, Kadambari from Mangalmukhi Kinnar Charitable Trust, Pritesh Kamble from the Center for Youth Development and Activities, Milan Labade, and students from Maharshi Karve College of Social Work.

Voter awareness activities take pace

In parallel, voter awareness activities are being conducted under the SVEEP campaign as part of a special revision of the voter list. Deputy Collector Archana Tambe has urged citizens to participate in these activities ahead of Maharashtra state assembly polls.

Various new voter registration camps have been organised in the Wadgaonsheri Assembly Constituency at locations including Barrister Vitthalrao Gadgil Prashala, Pankaj Asman Society, Annabhau Sathe Auditorium, Annasaheb Magar Vidyalaya, Kumar Prime Vera Society, Panchsheel Nagar, and Hamid Urdushala. In Shirur Assembly Constituency, over 300 new voters were registered at a camp in Shikrapur organised by Jeevanjyoti Social Development Society and the Tehsil Office Shirur. Public awareness efforts are also underway in the Ambegaon Assembly Constituency.

"Eligible citizens are encouraged to register as voters under the Special Revision of Voter List Campaign, which runs until August 16, 2024. This campaign focuses on registering new voters, updating details, and removing names of deceased or migrant voters. Citizens can visit or use the Voter Helpline mobile app for online registration and details updates. A copy of the online application can be submitted to the Voter Registration Officer or Tehsil Office," said Deputy District Election Officer Minal Kalaskar as she urged all eligible citizens who are not yet registered to do so.

Maharashtra is one of the eight states scheduled to hold legislative assembly elections this year. The term of the current Maharashtra State Assembly is set to end in 2024, with the next legislative assembly election expected to be held in or before October 2024 to elect all 288 members of the state’s legislative assembly. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to confirm or announce the dates for the electoral polls. Pune district has 21 assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, not just the administration, but the political parties have started preparing for the upcoming polls. Recently, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah sounded the bugle for the Maharashtra Assembly election from Pune, urging a significant win for the Mahayuti alliance. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to address a rally in the city in August.