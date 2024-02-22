Nashik Municipal Commissioner To Investigate Drop In Urban Planning Revenue |

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has voiced concern over the declining revenue of the Urban Planning Department, suspecting that certain obstacles are impeding the approval of city planning files.

In the previous fiscal year, the department's revenue from construction and permit fees fell short of the target, reaching only ₹200 crore out of the projected ₹237 crore. Karanjkar believes that the stagnation in revenue may be attributed to blocked urban planning files, prompting him to launch an investigation into the matter.

Following the implementation of a 50 per cent discount scheme on construction premiums by the state government post-Covid-19, the construction sector experienced a resurgence, with numerous projects receiving approvals. However, with the termination of this scheme and the pre-emptive approval of projects, the department's income from permission fees has dwindled in the current financial year.

Karanjkar's suspicion regarding the delayed approvals has led to speculation that bureaucratic hurdles are causing the stagnation in revenue generation. In response, the commissioner has announced his intention to personally identify and address the potential obstacles hindering the approval process.

"The income of the urban planning department is decreasing. There is a discussion about files not being approved. The exact reasons behind it will be reviewed," he said.