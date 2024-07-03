Nashik Municipal Commissioner Takes Action Against Rising Encroachments, Removes Deputy Commissioner |

The Nashik Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar has removed Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Nitin Ner from the department, after the issue of the increasing encroachments in the city were discussed in the assembly house.

Ner has been transferred for the increased encroachments in the city and has now been given the post of Deputy Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department.

Assistant Commissioner of Advertising and Licensing Department, Mayur Patil, has been entrusted with the post of Encroachment Deputy Commissioner.

Due to this action, there is a possibility that the alleged corruption going on in the encroachment department will be affected. After the Porsche accident case in Pune, the state government had directed the Municipal Corporations to take action against unauthorised hotels, beer bars, hookah parlours, and terraced hotels in the city. Accordingly, action was also expected from the Municipal Corporation.

Despite the responsibility of the municipality to prevent encroachments and unauthorised constructions on city roads and major intersections, the number of encroachments in the city continued to increase with the support of the Encroachment Removal Department.

Even though College Road, Trimbak Road, Gangapur Road, Shalimar, and Main Road along with Raviwar Karanja were found in the thick of encroachments, the department ignored it.

Due to these encroachments, hotels have flourished the city. They are set up with open encroachments on the ground floor of buildings, on the terrace, and in semi-space on both sides and the front margin at major road junctions.

Therefore, MLA Devyani Farande raised the issue of encroachments in the city in the assembly. After that, the municipal administration woke up and started an anti-encroachment campaign from Monday. On the other hand, the deputy commissioner of the department, Ner, was sacked, blaming the increasing encroachments.