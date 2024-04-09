Nashik: Model Road Between CBS Signal And Canada Corner

In a significant development for infrastructure enhancement, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has initiated the construction of a model road between CBS signal and Canada corner, estimated at a value of ₹25 crore. The project, spanning a length of 1,300 meters, is poised to undergo construction over a period of eighteen months, with an expected completion date in November 2025. As a result, the route will accommodate one-way traffic only during this period.

The proposal for this model road was originally presented in the Nashik Municipal Corporation's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, with the construction department earmarking ₹100 crore for new road projects. Among these allocations, ₹25 crore were designated for the model road extending from CBS to Canada corner, and subsequently to Gangapur Naka, at right angles.

To facilitate the construction process, the Municipal Corporation has introduced provisions in the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The initial phase of the project involves concretising the 1,300-meter stretch, transforming it into a model road. However, the construction will be executed in stages, necessitating the closure of roads to traffic and imposing restrictions on parking along the route.

In response to the changes in traffic flow, the Traffic Department has implemented several measures to mitigate inconvenience to citizens. Deputy Commissioner of Transport Chandrakant Khandvi has issued orders to prohibit access on various routes leading to CBS, including those originating from Canada corner signal, Thakkar Bazar, Jaltaran Talao signal, Raka colony garden, Thakkar Nagar, Navin Pandit colony, and Juni Pandit colony.

Traffic Changes for Model Road: