Nashik: Controversy Surrounds NCM's Pest Control Tender Amid MCC

The Nashik Municipal Corporation's Malaria Department finds itself embroiled in controversy as it rushes to open tenders for pest control in three city divisions: CIDCO, Satpur, and West, despite the ongoing Model Code of Conduct in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Under normal circumstances, conducting the tender process or issuing a commencement order during the code of conduct is prohibited. However, citing essential services, the Malaria Department sought permission from the Secretary of the Urban Development Department to proceed with the tender opening.

The urgency to open tenders arises from the department's realization of the essential nature of pest control services during the election period. Nevertheless, doubts regarding the haste have surfaced, prompting Medical Superintendent Dr. Tanaji Chavan to temporarily halt the process.

Interestingly, all three tenders received by the Malaria Department were rejected during technical inspection, involving companies from Mumbai and Nashik. This development comes amidst a prolonged dispute over the pest control contract spanning five years. The contract, initially valued at ₹18 crore, escalated to ₹46 crore before being reduced to ₹33 crore due to controversy and legal challenges.

The tumultuous history of the tender process involves multiple cancellations, legal challenges, and extensions, resulting in prolonged delays. Despite attempts to expedite the process, errors in documentation led to the disqualification of participating companies. Consequently, a new tender worth ₹19 crore was released just before the MCC came into force.

However, with permission pending to open the tender, the Malaria Department's efforts to expedite proceedings during the code of conduct period have faced setbacks. Dr. Tanaji Chavan's decision to set aside the proposal indicates a roadblock in the department's rushed agenda.