Nashik: Dam Reservoir Levels Down To 28% In District

The water storage situation in Nashik district is indeed concerning, with water levels in 24 projects down to only 28%. This dwindling water supply is impacting both agricultural activities and the daily lives of citizens, forcing many to search for drinking water from various sources.

Looking specifically at the reservoirs, the Gangapur Dam, a significant water source in the district, currently stands at 45 percent capacity. Other dams show varying levels of water storage, with Kashyapi at 44 percent, Gautami Godavari at 35 percent, Palkhed at 47 percent, and Ozarkhed at a mere 12 percent. Some reservoirs, like Punegaon, are entirely depleted, registering zero percent storage.

As we enter the first week of April, with nearly fifty more days of summer ahead, the possibility of facing a severe water crisis looms large. Already, areas such as Peth and Surgana are experiencing water scarcity, leading to an increase in the deployment of water tankers across many talukas.

Given the current trajectory, proactive measures and water conservation efforts will be crucial in mitigating the impact of the impending water shortage. It is imperative for authorities and communities to work together to address this pressing issue and ensure sustainable water management for the region's future.