Water Scarcity Crisis: Pune District Collector Holds Review Meeting In Baramati |

In the current drought situation, 76 villages in Baramati and 500 villages in Pune district are receiving water supply through 98 tankers, stated Collector Dr Suhas Diwase during a press conference at the Baramati Taluka Panchayat Samiti Hall.

Diwase also reviewed the water scarcity situation with officials and employees from Baramati and Indapur talukas.

Currently, Khadakwasla Dam has a storage of 17.77 TMC water, with 1.50 TMC reserved for drinking purposes.

Given the severity of the drought, water scarcity has become a serious issue in many areas, prompting the deployment of 98 tankers to provide water to 141,000 people in Pune district, with 311 tankers dispatched daily.

Specifically, 51 tankers are operating in Purandar taluka, 10 in Ambegaon, 21 in Baramati taluka, 6 in Haveli, 2 in Daund, 2 in Indapur, and 5 in Junnar.

Additionally, pending work on a Maharashtra Jivan Pradhikaran scheme in Supe, Baramati taluka, involving 400 to 500 liter capacity, will be completed within fifteen days to address water supply issues, he added.

In areas where wells need to be decommissioned, the concerned farmers will be involved in the process. To ensure efficient water supply, GPS systems have been installed on tankers to track cargo and routes accurately.

Moreover, additional tankers will be allocated to talukas facing shortages after a review.

With sugar factories set to close in seven to eight days, fodder scarcity will pose a challenge in factory areas. To address this, fodder distribution will be carried out in areas with a high number of animals, facilitated by government officials.