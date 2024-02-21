Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative image

A young woman has filed a complaint of repeated sexual assault against a man, who had promised to marry her, officials revealed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rahul Govind Deore from CIDCO, Nashik, is accused of promising marriage to a woman originally from Amravati, currently residing in Pune for work, and repeatedly sexually abusing her over a period of 2.5 years.

"Deore initiated contact with the victim through mutual acquaintances and subsequently developed a relationship with her. He allegedly promised marriage and took her to various hotels without her consent, under the pretence of affection and a promising future," the police stated.

In a distressing turn of events, when she confronted Deore about their marriage, the victim was shocked to learn that he was already married. This revelation led to a heated altercation between them.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting further investigation into the case.