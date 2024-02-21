 Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage
Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage

Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage

The police are conducting further investigation into the case

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Man Sexually Assaults Woman For 2.5 Years On Pretext Of Marriage | Representative image

A young woman has filed a complaint of repeated sexual assault against a man, who had promised to marry her, officials revealed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rahul Govind Deore from CIDCO, Nashik, is accused of promising marriage to a woman originally from Amravati, currently residing in Pune for work, and repeatedly sexually abusing her over a period of 2.5 years.

"Deore initiated contact with the victim through mutual acquaintances and subsequently developed a relationship with her. He allegedly promised marriage and took her to various hotels without her consent, under the pretence of affection and a promising future," the police stated.

In a distressing turn of events, when she confronted Deore about their marriage, the victim was shocked to learn that he was already married. This revelation led to a heated altercation between them.

Meanwhile, the police are conducting further investigation into the case.

