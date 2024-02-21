Nashik: Malegaon Municipal Corporation Under Fire For Garbage Collection Tender | malegaononline.in

The decision by the Malegaon Municipal Corporation to initiate the tender process for garbage collection, valued at over ₹75 crore for the next five years, has sparked controversy. Former MLA Asif Shaikh's opposition to the move, along with demands from the Hindu-Muslim Unity Association, has led to calls for cancelling the tender process in favour of recruiting local employees for the task.

Previously, the civic body had awarded the waste collection contract to Water Grace Company for the past decade, during which numerous complaints were lodged against the company's operations. Allegations of malpractice and corruption in garbage collection further fueled discontent.

The Hindu-Muslim Unity Association recently held discussions with Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav to express their concerns regarding the tender process. They argue that awarding the contract for garbage collection would result in financial losses for the municipality.

The association advocates for the civic body to employ individuals on a salary basis for garbage collection and cleaning instead of outsourcing the task. This stance stems from past grievances, including complaints about the misuse of bell carts to inflate garbage weight and the neglect of municipal vehicles purchased for waste collection, which now lie unused and damaged.

In light of these issues, the Solid Waste Management Department of the civic body is pushing for the appointment of employees on a remuneration basis to handle garbage collection internally, rather than outsourcing it to private contractors.