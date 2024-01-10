Nashik: Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association Seeks Meeting With PM Modi Over Onion Issue | Sourced

The Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association has submitted a demand urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate time for a delegation meeting to address the ongoing onion crisis in Nashik. This request, forwarded to Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, remains pending, awaiting the PM's response regarding the potential meeting with the distressed onion farmers.

With the recent uproar surrounding the onion export ban, the concerns of onion farmers have escalated significantly. Modi's scheduled visit to Nashik on January 12 has prompted the district's onion farmers to appeal for an audience with him. Mahajan and Karnik have received the farmers' plea, while a letter will be presented to the Divisional Revenue Commissioner and Collector to further underline their grievances. Dissatisfaction primarily revolves around sugarcane prices and the impact of the export ban on onion prices.

Contents of the plea

The letter addressed to Modi articulates the onion farmers' pressing concerns. While acknowledging the government's efforts to stabilise consumer prices through measures like the export ban amid surging onion prices, the farmers highlight their plight. They emphasise being predominantly dryland farmers, heavily reliant on onions as their main cash crop. However, the controlled pricing fails to cover the production costs, resulting in severe financial strain on the farmers. The farmers seek a direct dialogue with the PM to communicate the ongoing losses and urge for permanent measures to alleviate their plight.

Humble request for discussion

Expressing confidence in Modi's ability to resolve intricate issues, the association president, Bharat Dighole, has submitted a humble plea. Dighole, on behalf of the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association, has earnestly requested a meeting with the PM on January 12 in Nashik. The goal is to secure time for a delegation representing the Maharashtra State Onion Farmers Association to engage in discussions aimed at finding a solution to the persistent challenges faced by onion growers.