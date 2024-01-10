 Pune News: PMC To Auction 32 Properties Of Tax Defaulters On February 5
HomePunePune News: PMC To Auction 32 Properties Of Tax Defaulters On February 5

Pune News: PMC To Auction 32 Properties Of Tax Defaulters On February 5

Conducted in adherence to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the auction will take place online

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gearing up to auction properties of tax defaulters on February 5, aiming to recover outstanding dues totalling ₹16 crore. Among the 200 identified properties for recovery, 32 are slated for auction during this event.

Ajit Deshmukh, heading PMC's property tax department, remarked, "Despite repeated warnings and notices, these defaulters haven't cleared their dues, necessitating the auction of their properties."

Conducted in adherence to the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, the auction will take place online.

PMC anticipates garnering ₹100 crore from this entire auction of 200 properties. Any surplus funds beyond the dues will be refunded to the property owners, who must apply for the remaining amount within six months. Unclaimed sums will be deposited into PMC's accounts.

Notably, last year, PMC auctioned nine residential properties, recouping nearly ₹8 crore in dues.

In the current fiscal year's annual budget, PMC has set a property tax collection target of ₹2,400 crore. To date, collections amount to ₹1,830 crore, leaving a shortfall of ₹570 crore to reach the target.

