Nashik: Interview Test For 'Mansevi Home Guard' Post Suspended - Here's Why

The District Home Guard Office has suspended the promotion interview test for the post of 'Mansevi Home Guard' in light of the current law and order situation in Nashik district amid the ongoing Maratha agitation. Initially scheduled for Monday (February 26), the revised date for the interview test will be announced soon.

The selection process for Mansevi Home Guard positions is currently underway at the Nashik headquarters. Eligible candidates, ranging from Sub Division Nayak to Company Nayak, have submitted their applications for consideration. The promotion interview process involves a direct interview, after which promotions will be determined.

The decision to suspend the promotion interview test reflects the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order in light of the ongoing circumstances in the district. Additional security measures have been put in place, and the rescheduled date for the interview test will be announced shortly.

Know more about the 'Mansevi Home Guard' post

The 'Mansevi Home Guard' post is a position within the Home Guard organisation aimed at delegating powers to members for controlling and streamlining organisational tasks. Comparable to roles in paramilitary forces, the Mansevi posts oversee the operational aspects of the Home Guard organisation at the squad level. Individuals promoted to these positions are entrusted with managing the day-to-day activities of the Home Guard.