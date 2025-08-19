Nashik: IAS Omkar Pawar Leads The Way As Nutrition Ambassador To Tackle Malnutrition |

Under the ambitious 'Nutrition Ambassador' initiative of the Nashik Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar, IAS, has become a 'Nutrition Ambassador' and taken responsibility for the health of a malnourished child, Deepak Gorakh Pimpalke. With this action, the saying 'First do it, then tell' has come to life.

Deepak, a resident of Nashik, is only five years old, we,ighs 11 kg and is 93 cm tall. He has been classified in the severely malnourished (SAM) category. The health of such children can be improved by providing them with a proper diet, medical advice, and guidance to the family. For this, the CEO himself will directly contact the family as a 'Nutrition Ambassador'.

Under the 'Nutrition Ambassador' initiative, each officer adopts a malnourished child from their area of work. Regular communication with the family of the child concerned will be done to monitor the diet, hygiene, health check-ups, and supplementary feeding.

Also, the regular weight and height of the child will be checked in coordination with Anganwadi workers, ASHA, and health workers, so that the progress of malnourished children can be monitored directly.

IAS Omkar Pawar has given clear instructions that all department heads, project officers, group development officers, and other officers under the Zilla Parishad should also become 'nutrition ambassadors' of malnourished children.

Therefore, the administration will take collective responsibility for the health of every malnourished child. On this occasion, Group Development Officer Dr. Sonia Nakade, Sarpanch Mangalu Pimpalke, Gram Panchayat Officer Vishwanath Tarware, along with taluka-level officers and employees, were present.

"Eliminating malnutrition is not just the responsibility of one department but the social responsibility of every officer in the administration. If we take the initiative in the manner of one officer, one child, it will help Nashik district become malnutrition-free,” said Omkar Pawar, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Nashik.