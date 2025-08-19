 Pune: PMC Warns Citizens Against Fake Agents Offering Property Tax Relief
Pune: PMC Warns Citizens Against Fake Agents Offering Property Tax Relief

“We want to make it clear that PMC has no role in such dealings, and if anyone gets cheated, the PMC will not be responsible,” said Avinash Sakpal, Deputy Commissioner (Taxation)

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged property owners to stay alert against people posing as agents or brokers who promise to reduce property tax or pending arrears in return for cash.

The civic body said such claims are completely false and warned that citizens could be cheated if they trust these individuals. “We want to make it clear that PMC has no role in such dealings, and if anyone gets cheated, the PMC will not be responsible,” said Avinash Sakpal, Deputy Commissioner (Taxation).

PMC has appealed to all citizens to pay their property tax only through official channels - the civic body’s website propertytax.punecorporation.org, at PMC’s Civil Service Centres (CFCs) or at partner banks including Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Cosmos Bank, and Janata Sahakari Bank. Payments can be made through cash, cheque, or demand draft, but people must always collect an official receipt.

The civic body has asked residents to remain cautious and not be misled by fraudsters.

