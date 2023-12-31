Nashik: Historic ₹483 Crore Plan Approved For Kalsubai Peak Ropeway And Raghoji Bhangre Memorial |

In a landmark move to honour the legacy of early revolutionary Raghoji Bhangre, a monumental plan of ₹483 crores has been sanctioned for the construction of a memorial in Vasali, Igatpuri. The initiative, led by MLA Manikrao Kokate, received approval in a meeting with the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Raghoji Bhangre, a prominent figure predating the 1857 freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in Nashik's early fight against British colonialism. Commemorating his valiant efforts, the approved project outlines the erection of a memorial in Vasali, Bhangre's birthplace, aligning with the upcoming independence anniversary. The first phase will witness an investment of ₹388 crores, with ₹96 crores earmarked for the subsequent phase.

In addition to the memorial, discussions ensued regarding a ropeway installation to access Kalsubai Peak, Maharashtra's highest summit, situated in close proximity to the memorial site. Plans for the ropeway's construction were outlined, with directives to draft a comprehensive project report intended for approval under the Mountain Range Scheme of the Central Government.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has pledged funding support for the ropeway project, leading Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to greenlight the combined plan encompassing the revolutionary memorial and the ropeway, totaling ₹483 crores.

Present at the meeting were Vice President of the Legislative Assembly Narahari Zirawal, Dilip Valse Patil, MLA Kokate, Nitin Pawar, Manjula Gavit, Nitin Bhusara, Secretary of Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle, Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad's Executive Engineer, and Architect Deshpande.

Addressing concerns about the memorial's upkeep, the responsibility for maintenance post-completion will rest with the tribal department. Furthermore, a dedicated committee comprising tourism and rural development department secretaries, architects, tribal area MLAs, and collectors has been proposed to oversee the project's execution.