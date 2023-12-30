Simhastha Kumbh Mela In Nashik: ₹167 Crore Allocated For Laser Show And Electricity Arrangements

Representative Image | PTI File Photo

As anticipation mounts for the forthcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, preparations intensify, promising an enchanting spectacle set to light up the Sadhugram area and Shahi Marg with a mesmerising laser show. In a bid to enhance both aesthetics and safety, the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Electricity Department has devised a comprehensive plan, earmarking ₹167 crore for the event.

The government, recognising the significance of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, has established an apex committee helmed by the Chief Minister, accompanied by three subsidiary committees. This strategic move is poised to escalate the development plans for the Kumbh Mela in the upcoming years.

Amidst these initiatives, the Municipal Corporation has diligently curated a development blueprint over the past two months, pushing the estimated expenditure for Simhastha's developmental works to a staggering ₹11,000 crore. Complementing this effort, the Electricity Department has outlined projects worth ₹167 crore, primarily focusing on infrastructure enhancements in the revered Sadhugram area.

The slated initiatives encompass the installation of electric poles and transformers, electrification of Gangaghat, deployment of new high masts, lighting provisions for parking areas, street lighting along the newly constructed inner ring road, integration of smart signals, and powering the Simhastha control room.

Sadhugram, the cynosure of the Simhastha, drawing multitudes of devotees and tourists, will witness a transformation with enhanced audio systems and captivating electric illuminations. The spectacle will be further elevated by the captivating laser show, poised to enliven the cityscape.

With Sadhugram poised to be a focal point, accommodating revered Sadhu Mahantas and VIPs across various spheres, security assumes paramount importance. To this end, a comprehensive CCTV network will blanket the area, bolstered by the establishment of a dedicated control room. Additionally, an electric charging station is slated for installation.