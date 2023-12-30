Watch Video: Pune Civic Body Razes 500 Unauthorised Flats Near Sinhagad College In Ambegaon Budruk | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently executed a demolition drive targeting 11 unauthorised tall residential structures near Sinhagad College in Ambegaon Budruk. These buildings, housing around 500 apartments, were erected without proper permissions despite the civic body's warnings in 2021, followed by subsequent reminders in 2023.

Utilising heavy machinery like a jaw crusher, three cranes, two breakers, and a gas cutter, along with a workforce of seven, the PMC razed a total area of 45,050 square feet covering the illegal construction across the 11 buildings.

The action was prompted by a complaint from a former corporator to PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, expressing dissatisfaction with the civic body's handling of the matter. Despite warnings in 2021, construction continued, resulting in the creation of nearly 500 apartments by 2023.

PMC authorities reiterated their commitment to addressing illegal constructions in Ambegaon Budruk and announced plans for further similar operations. They advised the public to verify a building's permissions with the PMC and its registration with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) before investing in an apartment to avoid legal complications.

