Watch Video: State Excise Dept Raids In Pune's Bibwewadi & Katraj, ₹5.85 Lakh Worth Liquor From Goa Seized | Video Screengrab

Ahead of New Year's Eve, the State Excise Department recently conducted raids in Bibwewadi and Katraj areas in Pune, seizing liquor bottles worth ₹5.85 lakh from Goa.

According to information from the police, every year on New Year's Eve, parties are organised where liquor, especially from Goa, is sold despite its prohibition in the state. To counter this, the Excise Department has deployed 17 teams to curb such illicit activities. During a recent midnight patrol in Bibwewadi, a team discovered 96 bottles of Goa liquor in the bag of an individual on a bike.

Further investigations led the team to seize 53 additional boxes of liquor from other accomplices in the Bibvewadi-Katraj region. Three individuals have been charged in connection with this incident.

Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of the Excise Department in Pune, highlighted the proactive measures taken, stating, "With New Year's Eve approaching, 17 dedicated teams have been established to thwart unlawful liquor sales at gatherings. Night patrols have been intensified as part of our heightened vigilance."

