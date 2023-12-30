Pune: Female Constable Commended For Heroic Rescue During Koyta Attack In Vadgaonsheri | Sourced

Constable Seema Valvi, from Chandannagar police station, displayed remarkable bravery on December 24 around 11pm. While riding home from work, she witnessed a gang wielding koytas and causing distress among citizens. Without hesitation, Valvi reacted swiftly. Parking her bike by the roadside, she intervened when the gang attacked a youth with a koyta. Startled by her actions and the uniform, the assailants fled, leaving Valvi to detain one of them.

She immediately reported the incident to Chandannagar police station. Thanks to her alertness, the police apprehended the culprits within 20 minutes. Her courageous act earned her accolades and recognition.

Among those arrested were Anuj Jitendra Yadav (19), Harikesh Toontun Chavan (18), Akash Bharat Pawar (23), Amol Vasant Chowrghade, Sandesh Sudhir Kamble, all residents of Vadgaonsheri.

In appreciation of her courage and dedication, Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr felicitated constable Valvi at a ceremony held on Friday.

