Mumbai-Pune Expressway Sees 23% Reduction In Road Accidents In 2023

The Mumbai-Pune expressway has witnessed a substantial 23 per cent reduction in road accidents between January and November this year compared to the same period in 2022. As per statistics, 140 accidents were reported in the past eleven months, a significant decrease from the 182 crashes recorded last year.

Improved traffic management systems helped reduction in accidents

The credit for this life-saving decline goes to the safety measures implemented by the state transport department. Enhanced traffic management systems, including advanced monitoring and regulation systems, have played a pivotal role in minimising mishaps. Real-time data analysis facilitates prompt decision-making, reducing congestion and mitigating accident risks. After identifying critical areas prone to accidents, the authorities stationed dedicated squads to prevent fatal mishaps. For instance, a squad focused on preventing drivers from switching off engines and allowing vehicles to glide on the falling gradient between Lonavala and the Khalapur toll naka.

According to an official, focused efforts on infrastructure improvements, upgraded signage, better lighting and rigorous enforcement of traffic regulations have collectively contributed to enhanced visibility and safer driving conditions. Increased patrols, technology like speed cameras and strict penalties for violations have also acted as deterrents.

Campaigns helped spread awareness on safe driving

Collaborative campaigns between the state transport department, local authorities, and non-profit organisations have educated drivers on safe practices. Initiatives emphasise seatbelt usage while highlighting the dangers of distracted driving. Improved coordination between emergency services, strategically located medical facilities and deployment of quick-response teams have resulted in reduced response times, minimising the severity of injuries in the accidents on the expressway, said the official.

Aiming to further bring down the distressing statistics by raising awareness among youth, plans are afoot to launch extensive informative campaigns in colleges and schools. “The goal is to create massive awareness among the youth, ensuring responsible driving habits,” he added.

Improvement on yearly basis



2023 (January to November)

Fatal accidents - 50

Deaths - 61

Major accidents - 37

Number of seriously injured - 86

Minor accidents - 16

Number of people with minor injuries - 30

2022 (January to November)



Fatal accidents - 65

Deaths - 83

Major accidents - 47

Number of seriously injured - 113

Minor accidents - 22

Number of people with minor injuries - 31