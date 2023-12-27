 Mumbai Accident: Motorbike Rider Killed, Daughter Injured After Collision With Car In Andheri
Following the accident, the alleged car driver fled the scene, prompting a search by the Aarey police.

A motorbike rider died in a collision with a car as the car driver attempted to overtake the bike. The deceased, identified as Suresh Gupta (47), had his married daughter, Deepali Manoj Kumar, accompanying him, who sustained injuries. Following the accident, the alleged car driver fled the scene, prompting a search by the Aarey police.

According to the information provided by the police, the incident occurred at 1 pm on Monday in front of a petrol pump near Adani Electric City Bus Stop on JVLR Road in Andheri. The complainant, Bindo Gupta, resides on Marve Road, Rathod Village, Malad, with her husband Suresh and two children.

A police officer stated that Suresh Gupta, who owns a grocery shop, had gone to pick up his daughter in Govandi at 9 am on Monday. Around 1 pm, he was returning towards Malad on his Activa bike with his daughter. As they reached the petrol pump on JVLR Road, an unknown speeding vehicle collided with their bike while attempting to overtake.

Both Suresh and his daughter, Deepali, sustained injuries in the accident. Upon receiving information about the incident, Aarey police rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Kamgar Hospital in Andheri, later transferring them to Cooper Hospital. Unfortunately, Suresh was declared dead during treatment at 4:30 pm, while Deepali was discharged after receiving first aid.

Based on Bindo Gupta's complaint, the Aarey police have registered a case against the accused driver, who fled the scene. The police are currently conducting a search to locate the driver.

