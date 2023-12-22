Mumbai Accident: 19-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man After His Bike Collides With Parked Truck

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident that occurred on the night of Thursday.

The victim is identified as Junaid Bhatkar, a resident of Nityanand Nagar in Ghatkopar. The incident first came to light when the Vikhroli police were alerted about an accident at the Pant Nagar ROB, southbound. The police took the injured to Rajawadi Hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Family informed about tragic accident

Sarfaraz Khan, the victim’s stepfather, was contacted, and he reached the hospital. Khan runs his own business in Mulund, and Junaid used to assist him in work. On December 20, Junaid returned home from work, and at around 11:30 pm, he told his parents that he is going back to the shop in Mulund for some work. Khan said that Junaid did not return home till late at night, so he asked his daughter to call him. Instead of Junaid, a police officer attended the call and informed them about the accident.

Upon reaching the hospital, Khan was told about the accident, and by that time, Junaid was declared dead.

Victim may not have seen parked truck

According to the police, as Junaid entered the Pant Nagar ROB on his motorbike, he collided with a Tata company truck parked in a no-parking area. The accident took place around 1:45 am, and given it was dark, the police suspect that the victim may not have seen the parked truck. There was no driver inside the truck, the police said, adding that the vehicle was registered with the state of West Bengal.

A case has been registered against the unknown driver for negligence causing death, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the driver. Junaid’s body has been handed over to his family.