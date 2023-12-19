Mumbai: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Killed in Borivali East Accident; Family Says Medical Negligence Caused Death

Mumbai: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Killed in Borivali East Accident; Family Says Delayed Treatment Caused Death | Representational Image

A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after he met with an accident near Discovery Building, Rajendra Nagar, Datta Pada Road in Borivali East. Nigahe Shaikh, the victim’s brother, claimed that his brother, Hidayat Shaikh, lost his life due to delays in treatment at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, where the staff also behaved rudely with them.

Details of FIR

According to the FIR filed at the Kasturba police station, Hidayat, a resident of Manokamana Society in Malad West, was fixing the punctured tyre of his three-wheeler at around 5.15am on Saturday by the roadside while he was was en route to Auto Rickshaw Park and a speeding vehicle hit him. He suffered injuries to his hands, legs, head, and ribs. Although he remained conscious, the driver of the other vehicle fled from the scene. A passerby assisted him and brought him to a parked vehicle.

At that time his friend called him to ask where was he, and he told him he met with an accident. Subsequently, his friends reached the location and they rushed him to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali West. His health was derogated so the doctor shifted him to the emergency ward, a doctor examined him and at 10.30am declared him dead.

Lack of CCTV hinders investigation

By the time his friends informed his brother about his incident around 5.30 am. Promptly his brother reached at Hospital. Police reached at Hospital around 8.30am after the Hospital staff informed to police.

Due to a lack of CCTV cameras at the accident spot, the vehicle involved in the collision remains unidentified. Senior police inspector, Anil Awahd, stated, “At the accident spot, the absence of CCTV cameras hinders our investigation. We are currently examining nearby CCTV camera footage to gather more information.”

Case filed under sections 279 and 304

The victim’s brother said, “When Hidayat was brought to the hospital, less staff was available, and they behaved with us rudely. Moreover, in the emergency ward, doctors were not immediately available. The staff did not exhibit urgency in providing treatment.”

He filed a case against an unidentified person under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on December 16.