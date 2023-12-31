Pune: Rally With Senior Actors And 100 Characters To Mark Commencement Of 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan

100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan In Pimpri-Chinchwad On January 6 & 7: Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

Marking the commencement of the 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan in Pune on January 5, a grand cultural event, will be a spectacular rally from Balgandharv Rang Mandir to Ganesh Kala Krida Mancha. This rally will showcase senior actors accompanied by 100 beloved characters from 100 different plays, along with a fleet of 500 bikes. The event will witness the presence of eminent personalities, including Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Uday Samant.

Scheduled from 9 am to 10 pm on January 5, the cultural extravaganza promises various performances by renowned artists. The day's festivities will kick off with a puja at 10 am, followed by Charudatta Aafle's Natya Sankirtan performance. At 11 am, a captivating presentation of 'Bahurupi Bharud' by Dr Bhawarya Dekhne will unfold, featuring 35 artists.

The afternoon will host a seminar titled 'Drama Through My Glasses' at 12:30 pm, with participation from MP Srinivas Patil, social activist Tripti Desai, former MLA Ulhasdada Pawar, Dr. Sanjay Chordiya of Suryadata Institute, social activist Yuvraj Shah, and Joint Superintendent of Police Pune Rural Mitesh Ghatte. The session will be moderated by Rajesh Damle.

At 1:30 pm, Dr Ganesh Chandanshive and Reshma Varsha Paritekar will enthrall the audience with a traditional Lavani performance, featuring an ensemble of 40 dancers. The procession depicting "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajancha Nayanramya Rajyabhishek Sohla (picturesque coronation ceremony)" will commence at 2:30 pm, showcasing more than 150 artists. A theatrical music show, "Natya Dhara," will unfold at 3 pm, featuring 20 singers, including Ninad Jadhav and Ravindra Khare.

The opening ceremony at 5 pm will have Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Uday Samant, and other dignitaries as special guests. The evening will conclude with various programs, including a musical performance by Sandeep Patil accompanied by singers and instrumentalists at 8 pm.

Meghraj Rajebhosale passionately encouraged Pune residents to actively participate in these cultural events, embracing the rich diversity of the programs.