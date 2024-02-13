Nashik: Highway Robbery Gang Nabbed; Seized Loot Includes 9 Mobile Phones, Gold Chain, Two-Wheeler | Representative Image

In a swift operation, the local crime branch successfully apprehended a notorious gang involved in threatening and robbing passengers on the Mumbai-Agra Highway.

Two suspects, Tausif Luqman Pathan alias Basti (30, resident of Nanavali Manur) and Pravin alias Chafa Nimbani Kale (24, resident of Upnagar, Nashik), have been taken into custody, while the third suspect Mohammad Anwar Syed (resident of Nanavali, Manur), is already in jail for a separate crime.

The incident occurred on January 1, within the jurisdiction of Ghoti police station, where the gang, riding bikes, used weapons to threaten Kiran Kawle and his friends near Manikhamb Shivar. The assailants shattered the windows of Kawle's car, making off with gold chains, mobile phones, and cash totaling ₹70,570. A theft case was registered at Ghoti police station in connection with the incident.

Another incident took place on January 13 near Wadivarhe, where the gang targeted Navin Kumar Jain, breaking his car window and robbing ₹82,000 at knifepoint. Following these crimes, a dedicated team from the local crime branch, led by Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane and Additional Superintendent Aditya Mirkhelkar, successfully apprehended two of the suspects. The operation resulted in the seizure of nine mobile phones, a two-wheeler used in the crimes, and a gold chain worth ₹97,000.

The third suspect, Mohammad Anwar Syed, is already in jail for possession of weapons and is considered a frequent offender. The local crime branch, led by Police Inspector Raju Surve and Assistant Inspector Ganesh Shinde, displayed commendable efficiency in solving these cases and ensuring the safety of highway travellers.