Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow | Tejal Ghorpade

In Nashik, Ganesh Mandals and the police have coordinated to fix specific immersion timings for each mandal.

For the past few years, it was seen that the bigger mandals were not following the schedule. Due to this, other smaller mandals were not able to reach the immersion place on time, and many mandals had objected to this. A meeting of the mandals was held to find a solution, in which an agreement was finally reached.

Main decisions and schedule:

- The procession will start from Wakdi Barav in the traditional manner at 10.30 am.

- Each mandal in the procession has been allowed to stop at 12 places for 20 minutes.

- The entire procession will be monitored through drones and CCTV. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut clarified that action will be taken against the mandals violating the prescribed rules.

25 major Ganesh mandals of the city will participate in this year's procession. The order of these mandals has also been decided by the police, and the mandals have also agreed to it. Ganeshotsav Mandal President Sameer Shete, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav, along with office-bearers of various mandals and police officers, were present in this meeting.

Order of the mandals in the procession:

Nashik Municipal Corporation

Lavivar Fountain

Gulalwadi Vyayamshala

Bhadrakali Fountain

Shriman Satyawadi (Peth Road)

Suryaprakash Navprakash

Sardar Chowk (Panchvati)

Shri Ganesh Mukbadheer Mandal

Rokdoba Talim Sangh

Shiv Seva Yuvak Mandal

Shivmudra Manacha Raja

Yuva Mitra Mandal (Mumbai Naka)

Dande Hanuman Mitra Mandal

Samyukta Mitra Mandal

Shaniishwar Yuvak Samiti

Nehru Chowk Mitra Mandal

Welcome Sabarak Mitra Mandal

Gajanan Mitra Mandal

Mahalaxmi Chawl Foundation

Lokari Mandal

Bhoi Mitra Mandal

Navkranti Mitra Mandal

Ambika Mitra Mandal

Vinay Nagar Mitra Mandal

Tilbhandeshwar Mandal