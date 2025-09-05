 Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

For the past few years, it was seen that the bigger mandals were not following the schedule. Due to this, other smaller mandals were not able to reach the immersion place on time, and many mandals had objected to this

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow | Tejal Ghorpade

In Nashik, Ganesh Mandals and the police have coordinated to fix specific immersion timings for each mandal.

For the past few years, it was seen that the bigger mandals were not following the schedule. Due to this, other smaller mandals were not able to reach the immersion place on time, and many mandals had objected to this. A meeting of the mandals was held to find a solution, in which an agreement was finally reached.

Read Also
Pune Police Impose Ban On Filming, Sharing Visuals Of Immersed Ganpati Idols – Here’s Why
article-image

Main decisions and schedule:

- The procession will start from Wakdi Barav in the traditional manner at 10.30 am.

FPJ Shorts
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
Suniel Shetty Shocked As Fan Brings Wife & Girlfriend To The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sanjay Dutt Asks For Tips—VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
'Inaccurate & Misleading': India Slams White House Advisor Navarro's Comments - VIDEO
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Ferocious Pitbull Attacks Woman, Bites Her Hand For Over 5 Minutes Outside Neighbour's House In UP's Jhansi; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested
Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

- Each mandal in the procession has been allowed to stop at 12 places for 20 minutes.

- The entire procession will be monitored through drones and CCTV. Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut clarified that action will be taken against the mandals violating the prescribed rules.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Warns Citizens About Fake Facebook Account Impersonating Him
article-image

25 major Ganesh mandals of the city will participate in this year's procession. The order of these mandals has also been decided by the police, and the mandals have also agreed to it. Ganeshotsav Mandal President Sameer Shete, Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Jadhav, along with office-bearers of various mandals and police officers, were present in this meeting.

Order of the mandals in the procession:

Nashik Municipal Corporation

Lavivar Fountain

Gulalwadi Vyayamshala

Bhadrakali Fountain

Shriman Satyawadi (Peth Road)

Suryaprakash Navprakash

Sardar Chowk (Panchvati)

Shri Ganesh Mukbadheer Mandal

Rokdoba Talim Sangh

Shiv Seva Yuvak Mandal

Shivmudra Manacha Raja

Yuva Mitra Mandal (Mumbai Naka)

Dande Hanuman Mitra Mandal

Samyukta Mitra Mandal

Shaniishwar Yuvak Samiti

Nehru Chowk Mitra Mandal

Welcome Sabarak Mitra Mandal

Gajanan Mitra Mandal

Mahalaxmi Chawl Foundation

Lokari Mandal

Bhoi Mitra Mandal

Navkranti Mitra Mandal

Ambika Mitra Mandal

Vinay Nagar Mitra Mandal

Tilbhandeshwar Mandal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik Gears Up For Smooth Ganpati Visarjan: Here's The Schedule Mandals Have Been Asked To Follow

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Nashik: Man Dies By Suicide In Satpur After Harassment By Moneylenders; Two Arrested

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Pune: Nearly 80,000 Citizens Benefited From Maharashtra CM Relief Fund’s Ganeshotsav Health...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...

Mega Bible Writing Event In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Kalewadi: Faithful Transcribe Holy Book In 4...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Bhosari Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh On The Lure Of Getting A Job In The...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Bhosari Man Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh On The Lure Of Getting A Job In The...