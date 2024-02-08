 Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know
Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know

The ceremony will mark the foundation stone laying for various projects within the Nashik Central Assembly Constituency

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Nashik: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis To Visit City On February 10 - Here's All You Need To Know | x/@Dev_Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will soon preside over a dedication and bhoomi pujan ceremony for various projects in Nashik. The event is scheduled for February 10 at 6:00pm at Mela Bus Station. Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan and Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharti Pawar will also grace the occasion.

The newly constructed Mela Bus Station will be inaugurated during this event. Additionally, the Atal Swabhiman Bhavan, recognised as the largest Divyang Bhavan in the state, designed for individuals with disabilities in Dipali Nagar, will also be inaugurated.

The online bhoomi pujan for the nursing hostel, dedicated to female nursing students studying in Nashik and built by the health department, will be conducted.

The Pramod Mahajan Garden at Gangapur Road, a well-known public space, will undergo transformative renovation. The bhoomi pujan for the garden's redevelopment will also be conducted online.

