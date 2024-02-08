Nashik Civic Body Splurges ₹30 Crore For PM Modi's Visit, Awaits Centre's Reimbursement

PM Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Nashik for the inauguration of the Yuva Mahotsav left the city bedecked in festive splendour. However, the extravagant display came at a hefty cost, with approximately ₹30 crore spent on development works and repairs to refurbish the areas the PM visited.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), responsible for managing the city's affairs, incurred significant expenses to ensure a grand welcome for the Prime Minister. The city was transformed into a spectacle reminiscent of Diwali, with contractors working tirelessly to undertake various beautification projects.

The extensive list of works included painting and beautification of dividers, construction of parking lots, levelling of land in the Tapovan area, repair and painting of bridges, installation of directional lights and CATI systems, application of thermoplastic paint, installation of road markers and signboards, repair and painting of Goda Ghat, and maintenance of public amenities such as changing rooms, toilets, sabha mandaps, and parks.

The total expenditure for these projects amounted to ₹30 crore, a significant sum that the municipal government is now seeking reimbursement for from the central government. However, in the event of the government's refusal to cover the costs, the municipal government has resolved to shoulder the financial burden from its own treasury.

While the expenditure figures may raise eyebrows, it is evident that the contractors have reaped substantial benefits from the lavish spending associated with Modi's visit. The city's transformation into a vibrant hub of activity underscores the significance of such high-profile events in driving economic activity and temporary infrastructural development in Nashik.