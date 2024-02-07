Nashik: Helipad Built For PM Modi's Visit Is Now A Market And Parking Lot; See Photos |

The helipad constructed at Nilgiri Bagh in Tapovan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nashik has been left neglected after his departure. Local residents have repurposed the helipad for parking vehicles and as a market space, raising concerns about the wastage of resources and potential damage to the infrastructure.

Despite being used by VIPs, including political leaders, during their visits to Nashik, the helipad has been overlooked by the authorities post-Modi's visit. The neglect has led to locals utilising the space for parking and driving practice, posing a risk of damage to the helipad and rendering the significant expenditure incurred on its construction futile.

With the impending Simhastha Kumbh Mela, where numerous political and dignitaries are expected to attend, the necessity of the helipad at Nilgiri Bagh becomes apparent. Helicopter travel is preferred by many individuals travelling from Mumbai to Nashik for such events, highlighting the importance of maintaining the helipad infrastructure.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is urged to intervene and make a decision regarding the utilization of the helipad, ensuring that it serves its intended purpose for VIP arrivals while also benefiting the local community. Failure to address the issue may result in further deterioration of the helipad and the squandering of public resources.

It is imperative that swift action is taken to preserve the functionality of the helipad, especially with the significant events on the horizon, including the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.