Nashik Draws In 70,000 Tourists, Sells Over 2 Lakh Litres Of Wine During Holiday Season | Photo: Freepik

Post-pandemic, there has been a significant shift in people's perspectives, with a greater focus on relaxation and personal time. This change is evident in the increased tourist footfall at various destinations, including Nashik, known as the wine capital of India. During the Christmas and New Year holidays, Nashik witnessed a surge in business, with tourists enjoying approximately 2 lakh litres of wine.

The Nashik region attracted over 70,000 tourists during the holiday season, with around 32,000 to 35,000 concentrating in areas near wineries. This surge in tourism resulted in a 15 to 20 per cent increase in wine sales for local wineries. The All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA) reported that on-site consumption and wine bottle sales during this period amounted to around 2 lakh litres.

Nashik, recognised as Asia's wine tourism destination, boasts renowned wineries such as Sula Vineyards, Soma Wine, York, Vallonnie, Renaissance, Grover Zampa, and Good Drops. The city attracts tourists from Pune, Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, and even international visitors.

Commenting on the post-pandemic tourism trend, Jagdish Holkar, President, All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA), stated, "Tourism is flourishing after the pandemic. Nashik, offering different experiences with trekking, wine, agro-tourism, and more, has become one of the top visited places by tourists."

The growth of agro-tourism in Nashik is proving beneficial for the wine business. Holkar expects a 20% year-on-year growth for the wine sector over the next five years. With the anticipated revival of the Wine Industrial Promotion Scheme (WIPS), he foresees the annual sales of Maharashtra wineries, currently around ₹400 crore, doubling to ₹800 crore within the next five years.