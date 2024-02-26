Nashik Dodges Water Crisis Through Innovative Dam Trench Solution | Representational Pic

Thanks to an innovative plan proposed by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials, Nashik city has dodged a potential water crisis looming over it. The city faced a possible 20-day water shortage from the Gangapur Dam, putting residents' water supply at risk until July 31. However, municipal authorities provided assurance to Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse that they had devised a strategy to tackle the situation by excavating a trench in the dam and tapping into the dead stock.

The decision to dig the trench and utilise the dead water reservoir was made during a meeting chaired by Bhuse at the Collector's office on Friday (February 23). Officials from the Water Resources Department and the NMC were present to discuss the water crisis in the district and explore potential solutions.

The shortage arose from the discharge of water to the Jayakwadi Dam, which supplies water to Marathwada. Due to recent discharge, the dam levels dropped to 46 per cent. Nashik diverted 3 TMC of water from Gangapur and Darna dams to Jayakwadi, resulting in a shortfall of 500 million cubic feet of water units for the city until July 31.

To address this deficit, the Water Resources Department authorised the utilisation of 600 million cubic feet of dead stock from the Gangapur Dam. However, accessing the dead stock required the excavation of a trench in the dam. NMC water supply officials assured Bhuse that they would undertake this task, thus avoiding the need for water reduction measures in the city.

With this innovative approach, Nashik city may steer clear of a potential water crisis, ensuring uninterrupted water supply for its residents.