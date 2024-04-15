Nashik: Decreased Mohful Production Impacts Tribal Communities

Mahua flowers |

In the tribal belt of Nashik district, the season of Mohful flower picking, crucial for the livelihoods of many families, is underway. Despite their toil in the early morning darkness, farmers and laborers face a decline in Mohful flower production due to changing weather conditions since March.

Tribal communities, particularly in areas like Trimbakeshwar, Peth, and Surgana talukas, heavily rely on Mohful flower cultivation for seasonal employment opportunities, providing vital support to the locals during periods of inflation. However, this year's production has seen a drastic decrease, primarily attributed to nutrient deficiencies affecting the flowers.

The Khurkute family, residing in Vaitagwadi, Trimbakeshwar, typically collects a significant amount of Mohful flowers annually. However, they have observed a notable reduction in this year's yield, impacting their livelihood. To mitigate the effects of decreased production, families like the Khurkutes adopt preservation methods such as sun-drying and dehydrating the flowers to increase their shelf life. These preserved flowers, known as 'Juni Mohafule,' become more valuable due to their scarcity in the market.

The decline in Mohful flower production not only affects immediate livelihoods but also raises concerns about future economic stability for these communities. Efforts to address environmental factors contributing to the decrease in production, such as nutrient deficiencies and changing weather patterns, become crucial for sustaining Mohful flower cultivation and the livelihoods dependent on it.

As the season progresses, stakeholders must collaborate to mitigate the challenges faced by these communities and ensure the continued prosperity of Mohful flower cultivation in Nashik district.