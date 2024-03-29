Nashik: Unseasonal Rain Brings Relief Amid Rising Heat; Onion And Grape Farmers Suffer Losses |

In a surprising turn of events, unseasonal rain accompanied by cloudy weather has swept through various parts of Nashik district, providing a respite from the scorching heat that has gripped the region. The unexpected rainfall has brought relief to residents, albeit raising concerns among farmers. The onion and grape farmers in the district have suffered losses due to sudden rains.

Over the past few days, soaring temperatures reaching 38 to 39 degrees Celsius have plagued many districts in the state, including Nashik. However, the onset of unseasonal rain this morning has brought relief to areas such as Nashik City, Sinnar, Lasalgaon, Chandwad, and Malegaon, where temperatures were particularly high.

Despite the drop in temperature due to the rain, the presence of clouds has intensified the heat, creating a muggy atmosphere. While the rainfall has alleviated some of the heat-related discomfort, farmers are apprehensive about potential damage to their crops, especially during the crucial harvesting period.

High temperature in Malegaon

Malegaon, which experienced temperatures as high as 42 degrees Celsius recently, welcomed the rain as a much-needed relief. However, concerns persist among farmers, particularly regarding the impact of the rainfall on harvested crops.

In Chandwad taluka, areas such as Soni Sangvi, Vitave, Salsane, Pate, and Koltek witnessed heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in some places and raising fears of crop damage. Meanwhile, sporadic rain showers throughout the day disrupted routine activities in rural areas.

As the unexpected rain caught residents off guard, people sought shelter in shops, highlighting the suddenness of the weather change. Despite the temporary relief provided by the rainfall, farmers remain vigilant as they navigate the uncertainties surrounding crop preservation amidst the changing weather patterns.

While the rainfall offers a reprieve from the relentless heat, it also underscores the unpredictability of weather patterns and the challenges faced by both residents and farmers alike in adapting to such fluctuations.