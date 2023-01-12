Navi Mumbai: Grapes arrive in market after two months delay, available at ₹ 120 per kg in retail

Grapes arrive in market after two months delay, available at ₹ 120 per kg in retail | Amit Srivastava

The wait for juicy grapes ended as the wholesale market in Vashi has been receiving ample supply in the last week. This season, the seasonal fruit was delayed by around two months due to extended monsoon, said traders.

The harvest of grapes was affected in many parts of the state, especially in grape-growing areas and the supply was negligible.

Supply to increase in coming days: APMC traders

According to traders at the Fruits Market at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the supply will increase in days to come. At present, the wholesale rate of grapes is between ₹ 70 and ₹ 90 per kg. However, in the retail market, it is available from ₹ 120 to ₹ 150 per kg.

30-40% crops damaged following rainfalls

Normally, grapes start arriving by the first week of November, and by December, the supply is ample. According to the trader, Nasik is the major contributor to an early harvest. However, around 30 to 40 percent of crops were damaged due to cracks developed following rainfalls. “The early harvest starts at the end of October and continues till November end or December first week. However, the normal harvest starts by January,” said Prafulla Patil, a trader from APMC’s Fruits market. He added that since the early harvest was damaged, there was almost no supply during December.

Major supply from Nashik; Sangli, Satara minor contributors

At present, around 230 to 250 quintals of grapes are arriving at APMC Vashi. According to traders, the market receives major supply from Nasik and some quantity from Sangli and Satara. “Since last year, the central government had withdrawn subsidies on grape export, there will be more availability in the local market,” said another trader, adding that in days to come, the market will have more supply of grapes.

Taste to sweeten after January

However, the taste of grapes is a little sour due to poor sunlight in grape growing areas. “After January, the temperature will increase and the taste of grapes will be sweeter,” said the trader.

"Winter is known for a number of fruits including grapes. However, this year, there is hardly grapes available in the market. Hope, we will get juicy grapes in rest of the season," said a customer named Ritika Jadhav from Nerul.