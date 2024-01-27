Nashik Crime: Man Kills Colleague For Firing Him From Job In Trimbakeshwar, Youth Dies In Accident

Tragic Collision Claims Life Of 26-Year-Old Biker In Nashik | representative pic

A grim incident unfolded in Mahiravani on Friday, as the Trimbakeshwar police discovered a dead body, leading to a thorough investigation. The victim, identified as Laxman Shankar Jadhav (32, residing in Phulenagar, Panchvati), was found murdered, and the police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case.

The investigation revealed that Laxman Jadhav, who had been staying with relatives in Trimbakeshwar for some days, had left around 8 pm on December 26, walking towards Nashik. The suspect, identified as Nilesh Suresh Nande (24, resident of Dhamanshet, district Mokhada, Palghar), was an employee at the Sai Plaza Hotel and Lodge on the highway.

A confrontation between the two ensued, reportedly triggered by Laxman's firing from his job at the hotel. Nilesh Nande allegedly attacked Laxman with a sharp weapon, leading to a fatal outcome. In an attempt to conceal the evidence, Nande disposed of Laxman's body in Mahiravani.

The Trimbakeshwar police, led by Inspector Bipin Shewale and Sub-Inspector Prabhakar Pawar, conducted a commendable investigation. The team, consisting of Mohit More, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Bodke, Havaldar Shantaram Nimbekar, Jeevan Jadhav, Shravan Salve, Bharat Bhavle, worked diligently under the guidance of their seniors to bring the case to light.

Youth dies in accident

In a recent incident, a 26-year-old bike rider lost his life in a collision with a speeding four-wheeler in the truck terminal area of the highway. The deceased has been identified as Vinayak Chintaman Gosavi, a resident of Dattanagar in Nashik.

The unfortunate accident occurred last Sunday when Gosavi was riding his two-wheeler on the highway near Adgaon Shivar. The collision with a four-wheeler bearing registration MH12 KY 7343 took place in front of the truck terminal, resulting in Gosavi sustaining severe injuries, ultimately leading to his untimely death.

The Adgaon police station has registered an accident case in connection with the tragic incident. Roshan Bawa (Gosavi) filed a complaint, leading to a case against the driver of the four-wheeler. The ongoing investigation is being carried out by Adgaon police.