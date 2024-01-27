 Nashik: Running Icon Kavita Raut's Statue Unveiled At Marathon Square
The event, graced by Public Works, Enterprise, and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, witnessed the acknowledgement of Kavita's significant contributions to Maharashtra and Nashik.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Nashik celebrated a historic occasion as the Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP) unveiled the full-length statue of the renowned Olympic runner, Kavita Raut, at Marathon Square on Gangapur Road. The event, graced by Public Works, Enterprise, and Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse, witnessed the acknowledgement of Kavita's significant contributions to Maharashtra and Nashik.

Bhuse, recognising Kavita Raut as a paragon of hard work and perseverance, commended the MVP for honouring her achievements. 

He proposed the establishment of an independent Sports Academy to nurture local sports talent, pledging government recognition and funding. Financial support from District Planning was also assured.

General Secretary Adv Nitin Thackeray highlighted Kavita Raut's role as an inspiration for local sports enthusiasts. Encouraging students to consider sports as a viable career option, he announced plans to elevate the MVP marathon to international standards in the next 2-3 years and revealed the establishment of a radio centre.

Chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar disclosed the unanimous decision of the executive board to erect Kavita Raut's statue, expressing belief in her success story inspiring aspiring players. Sports Officer Prof Hemant Patil shared insights into Kavita Raut's journey, emphasising her determination and achievements.

The ceremony honoured sculptors Avinash Adke, Tushar Katare, and Vijay Kale, responsible for crafting the statue. Education Officer Dr Bhaskar Dhoke, Dr Nitin Jadhav, Dr DD Lokhande, Dr Ajit More, Prof BD Patil, and Prof Daulat Jadhav added prestige to the event.

