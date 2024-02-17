Nashik Crime Branch Nabs Five In Day-Long Sweep

Nashik: 85-Year-Old Man Defrauded Of ₹1.59 Crore By Business Partners |

In a series of swift actions, the Nashik City Police Department's Crime Branch Unit 1 has successfully apprehended several individuals involved in criminal activities across different areas of the city.

Unit 1 of the Crime Branch conducted a day-long operation, resulting in the arrest of five suspects accused of crimes, including armed robbery and forced burglary.

Among those apprehended is Sumit Dayanand Mahale (21, Munjababa Galli, Phulenagar), who is allegedly linked to a terrifying incident of armed robbery and coercion.

During the operation, a cache of illegal firearms, including a locally made pistol and two knives valued at ₹31,000, was seized, leading to charges being filed against Mahale and his associates at the Panchavati Police Station.

Meanwhile, Prem Mahale, along with his accomplices, is set to face charges related to intimidation and extortion. Acting on confidential information, the police intercepted Mahale and his associate Hemant alias Sonu Dhondiram More (18, Munjababa Galli, Phulenagar) while they were en route to Pethphata, leading to their subsequent arrest.

Furthermore, Ajay Rajendra Garud (25, Malegaon, Sinnar) and Vikram Trimbak Lahane (23, Sonagiri Jakhoriroad, Sinnar) were apprehended under suspicion of attempting to sell stolen mobile phones near the Veer Savarkar Bridge on Nashik Road. After a thorough investigation, it was revealed that they had allegedly acquired and sold stolen mobile phones, amounting to approximately ₹1.15 lakh. Both suspects are currently in the custody of the Mumbai Police, pending further investigation.

This coordinated effort by the Nashik Police Department, led by Inspector Anil Shinde and assisted by Sub-Inspector Hemant Todkar and other officers, reflects their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the community.