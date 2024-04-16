Nashik: Counterfeit Smartphone Accessories Worth ₹3.86 Lakh Seized During Crackdown | Freepik

Nashik's Mahatma Gandhi Road has once again become the centre of attention as mobile vendors are allegedly peddling counterfeit smartphone accessories under the guise of reputable brands. In response, a special team from the crime branch took swift action, confiscating counterfeit goods valued at ₹3.86 lakh. A case has been registered against the sellers under the Copyright Act at Sarkarwada Police Station.

Vendors operating in the Pradhan Park area on Mahatma Gandhi Road have reportedly been selling fake smartphone accessories, prompting police intervention. On Saturday, the police conducted raids targeting shops owned by individuals including Ruparam Chaudhary (40), Babulal Chaudhary (28), Dilip Bishnoi (26), and Kamlesh Kumar Chaudhary (23), all residents of Panchvati.

During the raids, counterfeit smartphone accessories bearing the names of renowned companies were seized, including mobile covers, Bluetooth devices, chargers, and other accessories. Despite previous crackdowns on similar offences, vendors continue to brazenly sell fake materials without fear of repercussions.

The situation has sparked concerns among customers, who demand stricter actions against the erring businessmen. Internal disputes among traders have further complicated matters.

In response to these challenges, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has directed the Crime Branch, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Bachhav, to take decisive action. A dedicated team comprising Senior Inspector Jairam Paigude, Assistant Inspector Hemant Nagre, Sub Inspector Mukteshwar Lad, Assistant Sub Inspector Ranjan Bendale, and others, has been tasked with addressing the issue and restoring order to Mahatma Gandhi Road.